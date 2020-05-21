The annual Memorial Day service at Maritime Memorial Park in Uniontown has been canceled this year, but the community can still enjoy the longtime tradition.
Members of the Uniontown Association and other residents have prerecorded the service and the reading of the names engraved on the wall, thanks to the work of Jeff Daly, which can be accessed online at bit.ly/2ZlVDpr
