In the week since Todd Chase died, the Warrenton fisherman’s family has seen a flood of community support.
Chase, 51, was one of four crew members aboard the Coastal Reign, a Warrenton-based commercial fishing boat that capsized Saturday while crossing the Tillamook Bay bar.
Chase and another Warrenton fisherman, Zach Zappone, 41, died.
More than 200 people, including North Coast businesses in the fishing and timber industries, have contributed to a GoFundMe page set up to support Chase’s wife, Angeline, and their four sons.
“I have just an immense amount of gratitude towards the community in how they’ve come together in the deep, darkness of sorrow that we’re dealing with,” Angeline Chase said.
“They came together to help our family, and even though we have a lot of sadness and a lot of tears, them showing their love and their kindness and their generosity gives us moments of happiness.
“Todd affected so many people and we get to have that little bit of residual love from that. And we want to just say that we love them by extension of Todd. If we didn’t know them, we love them by extension of him.”
When fishing was not in season, Chase ran a construction and pressure-washing business.
Angeline Chase described her husband as bubbly and full of life. She said he showed kindness to everyone no matter what, and that he had the unique ability to become friends with anyone.
“I feel really honored to be able to have spent the time I had with him,” she said.
A public memorial is planned for 2 p.m. on March 20 via Zoom, where people can join and share stories and memories of Chase.