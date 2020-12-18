Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare hopes to open a rapid access center in Astoria, providing clinical help for mental health and substance abuse and potentially taking pressure off hospital emergency rooms.
Amy Baker, the agency's executive director, said the center will function similarly to an urgent care and serve adults and children. The agency plans to hire two clinicians to staff the center, along with a peer recovery ally.
People will be screened for help, regardless of their insurance or ability to pay, and staff will determine whether they need the agency's services or referrals to other providers.
"The walk-in center is good for folks who can't wait for an appointment, for folks who struggle with scheduling appointments and keeping appointments and for people who are in that magical window of readiness to get help," Baker said. "And you want to capitalize on that readiness."
The rapid access center is planned for the old Social Security office on W. Bond Street, which is where the agency moved its outpatient clinics over the summer. The agency hopes to open by February, but the date depends on when staff are hired.
Baker said the need was identified when people began walking into the outpatient clinics seeking help for everything from drug detox to food and housing. She believes the visits were due in part to the location, but also the increased demand for social services during the coronavirus pandemic.
"And it was happening at a frequency that we really hadn't seen at any of our other sites," she said. "It alerted us to the fact that we should think about how we do business differently to really accommodate that need."
Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Clatsop County's mental health contractor, intends to use federal coronavirus relief money to start the program. However, Baker said they will have to figure out how to financially sustain the program long term.
"I think this has the potential of being something that folks would go to rather than the ED (emergency department)," Baker said. "EDs aren't really designed for behavioral health crises. They're designed for medical crises."
The rapid access center will not have the capacity to hold someone who is a danger to themselves or others.
The crisis respite center in Warrenton, which Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare owns and operates, initially came with the promise to have four secure beds when it opened in July 2016.
The secure beds were intended to keep potentially dangerous mental health patients from walking away. Over time, the agency found financial sustainability in short-term crisis care and long-term residential services at the 16-bed respite center.
People who are a danger to themselves or others are often taken to hospital emergency rooms or the county jail.
Since the threshold for civil commitment in Oregon is high, police and Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare's mobile crisis team often repeatedly respond to the same people in crisis because they cannot force them to accept treatment.
The mobile crisis team usually has staff available to advise law enforcement on how to diffuse situations, connect people to treatment and avoid unnecessary hospitalization or arrest. However, since there is often a lag in response time, Baker said the rapid access center can serve as another option.
Shyra Merila, the agency's chief clinical officer, said the center will limit barriers to care like the need for appointments, initial paperwork and assessments.
"We really look at what's happening in the community and what the needs are and how they're changing, and we adjust our treatment models and our services to accommodate what's happening in our community," Merila said.
