Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare has a new two-year county contract to provide mental health and addiction treatment.
The private nonprofit is Clatsop County's longtime provider, but had to bid for the contract for the first time in several years after county commissioners invited competition.
The agency, which has come under public scrutiny over the past several months over management and performance challenges, was the only bidder.
County commissioners voted for the contract on Wednesday night by consent with no comment.
"We feel that they're making a diligent effort to try and improve that relationship and improve communications," Monica Steele, the interim county manager, said afterward. "So I feel that we're moving in a good direction."
During the interview process, county staff said the agency's management was receptive to community feedback and communicating more frequently with the county. The contract requires weekly briefings with county staff and quarterly presentations to county commissioners.
"We at CBH love being part of this community. We live here. We play here. We raise our families here. This is our home, and we care passionately about the members of this community," Amy Baker, the executive director of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, said in an email. "We look forward to continuing to serve our clients and community for years to come."
Baker has also agreed to a three-year contract extension. She was hired in 2016 after management turmoil at the agency, and survived her own clash with the agency's board earlier this year.
"I am proud of this organization and the work we do," she said. "We have great community partners who share our vision and commitment to serving this community, and I am looking forward to the next three years. So much has been accomplished already, and I am excited for what the future has in store."
The county had also put a contract for developmental disabilities out for bid this year. Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, which has held the contract for years, was the only bidder.
But county commissioners agreed earlier this month to transfer oversight responsibility for developmental disabilities to the state Department of Human Services. The state intends to keep the work with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare.
In February, The Astorian detailed a pattern of inconsistent oversight of adult foster homes in the developmental disabilities program. Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare has worked with the state to correct problems and make improvements.
