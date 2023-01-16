At U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s town hall at Clatsop Community College on Saturday afternoon, topics ranged from the polarization between political parties to health care to the potential removal of Snake River dams.

Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, holds town halls in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. Dozens of people, including a number of elected officials in the county, attended the event at Patriot Hall in Astoria.

Jeff Merkley

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, shown here in a file photo, appeared at a town hall in Astoria on Saturday.

Tags