U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a virtual and telephone town hall for Clatsop County constituents Tuesday.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” the Oregon Democrat said in a news release. “In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings.”
Merkley has held an annual town hall in each of Oregon's 36 counties since joining the Senate in 2009. This will be his 426th. He will answer questions and give updates on his work in Washington.
The town hall will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It can be accessed on a computer, smartphone or tablet by going to tinyurl.com/merkleytownhall; or on the phone by calling 415-527-5035 and entering access code 199-922-7385.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.