U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a virtual town hall for Clatsop County on Wednesday.
The Oregon Democrat will answer questions and update constituents about his work in Washington, D.C., at 4 p.m. on Zoom.
To join the meeting online, visit tinyurl.com/MerkleyClatsop.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said in a statement. “In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings.
“The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions — even if they’re online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone — about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”