SEASIDE — A new clinic that will provide methadone to treat heroin and prescription opioid addiction could open this fall.
CODA, a Portland-based drug treatment provider, is negotiating a lease with Terry Lowenberg for a former real estate office on South Holladay Drive off U.S. Highway 101.
The clinic could treat up to 300 people, said Tim Hartnett, CODA’s executive director. Along with methadone, people could receive other federally approved medication-assisted treatment for drug abuse, such as buprenorphine or naltrexone.
“We help people in the deep end of the pool,” Hartnett said at a City Council meeting Monday night. “We help people who not only have drug and alcohol problems, but are tangled up in poverty, tangled up in the criminal justice system, the child welfare system. We work with a very complicated caseload.”
The Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization, which oversees the Oregon Health Plan in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties, has sought a local methadone treatment option because of the high cost of paying for people to get help in the Portland metro area.
Andy Mendenhall, the chief medical officer at Central City Concern, which works on homeless, poverty and addiction issues in Portland, said there is a lack of treatment in rural areas. Hospitalizations associated with opioid abuse in the three counties are well above the statewide average.
“Part of the opportunity presented by the CODA continuum here in the Seaside community is to provide a hub for patients to receive treatment,” he said.
“I see an opportunity to close the treatment gap, and allow people to get treatment locally, and that’s good for those individuals, their families and the community.”
When the prospect for a methadone clinic on the North Coast surfaced last summer, city leaders in Astoria and Warrenton recognized the need but were cool to the idea of a location in their cities.
The new clinic in Seaside does not need approval from the City Council, Mayor Jay Barber said.
City Councilor Dana Phillips said she is “proud of CODA” and the work they do. The provider has 40 years of experience in treating opioid abuse.
But some in the city are concerned the clinic might be unwelcome and add to public safety needs.
Brian Owen, the executive director of the Seaside Chamber of Commerce, said he anticipated “a lot of questions and misstatements and information that is not read completely through” from people in the community.
Fire Chief Joey Daniels asked if the clinic will lead to an increase in call loads. “We’re already limited in capabilities with our resource and any call is a taxing call already,” he said.
Seaside Police Lt. Bruce Holt called CODA’s plan “intriguing,” but sought more information on how law enforcement would work with the clinic “to get help for people we come across.”
Hartnett said emergency calls from the clinic would be more than offset by fewer drug overdoses and other drug-related emergencies.
(4) comments
I lived in Central Chicago (near W Side) for a decade, near a methadone clinic. My experience is these facilities do NOT represent some sort of oasis or "hope center" for the addict looking to end the cycle. Rather the facility became a loitering point for dope sick addicts.
To the mayor and city council, with no oversight in the matter, plan on additional law enforcement additional EMS and even MORE Medix vehicles flying through town.
Now serious question for our town council. Do I need to get special permission to have a chicken or pygmy goat for a pet?
Go figure...
SpanceM
And right on schedule the NIMBYs come out. Like a cop isn't 100% biased against people who have substance abuse problems and need help.
You can always tell who is who on the internet comments section when the comment is riddled with misspellings, incorrect grammar, and is all about how the people who need help in our society are all lazy takers, the politicians all enablers, and the people who work hard are all victimized by society.
There are many reasons to question methadone as a long term treatment for opioid addiction. Is it the best option to helping addicts? Does it cause other health problems? Are there better ways to help people who need help?
We as a society have become all about only caring about ourselves and vilifying every single human being who is different, vulnerable, in need of assistance, or is any way not living their life exactly as WE are. It is time for us to either admit what we are - an uncaring, uncivilized, violent, hateful, self-absorbed, destructive society devoid of humanity or CHANGE and actually do things to help our fellow human beings.
The pharmaceutical companies, especially the one that created Oxycontin, is responsible for the national opioid epidemic. How about we vilify them? How about we hold them responsible for the lives lost and destroyed and the fact that society now has to clean up and pay for their mess?
It is easy to vilify those who are powerless. It is easy to demonize the poor, the vulnerable, the sick, the disabled, the homeless, the addicted, the mentally ill, and even children because they all have no voice and no ability to fight those in this society with money and power who seek to harm them in every way possible. I, personally, want to live in a different world, where those who have power and wealth use that power and wealth to help the most vulnerable, not harm them further.
[thumbup]
Thank you
I am a retired police officer, and just an FYI methadone clinics attract crime and gross disgusting activity. I have never see one yet that did not have problems, and on top of that it just makes people more lazy. But what can you say the we are in Pacific Northwest a place where the polititicians like lazy, free hand outs more rights to criminals and illegals, and if you like welfare , and you have a substannce problems you live a like a kings and never have to worry about quiting because they will give you free stuff. Oregon and Washington think that if you work hard and have lots of money your evil and they want to tax it all away from you to give to the lazy, and to fund thier state programs because they leaders are to lazy to budget right.
