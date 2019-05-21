Challenger Sara Meyer defeated incumbent Andrea Mazzarella on Tuesday in the race for Zone 2, Position 2 on the Clatsop Community College Board covering Astoria and outlying neighborhoods.
Meyer had 70% of the vote to Mazzarella's 29%.
Meyer, 74, touted her experience serving on the college board from 1996 to 2000 and the Astoria School Board from 1976 to 1980. She came to Astoria in the 1970s with her husband, Chuck, worked at Tongue Point Job Corps Center and opened the Compleat Photographer with her husband in 1977, running it for 40 years.
Mazzarella, 38, a real estate agent and former service-sector worker for more than 20 years, was appointed to the college board in January 2018 to replace Patrick Wingard. She credited Meyer with running a strong campaign and, in a nod to her platform, having more time as a retiree.
"I think she’s extremely capable and she’ll do a great job for the college," Mazzarella said.
Mazzarella said she learned a lot about governing while on the college board. She still serves on the Astoria Budget Committee and a county comprehensive plan committee, as well as the board for the Astoria Arts and Movement Center.
The college recently finished the $16 million redevelopment of Patriot Hall and is in the process of closing on 22 acres at South Tongue Point it leases for the Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station, its career-technical campus. The college is trying to raise more than $20 million to build a new academic hall there for its unique maritime science program.
Karen Burke, a retired nursing instructor and chairwoman of the college board, won an uncontested race for Zone 1, Position 1 covering much of the eastern portion of Clatsop County. Anne Teaford-Cantor, who retired from the corporate world to Astoria in 2003 and joined the college board in 2015, also ran unopposed.
Two positions on the college board representing Warrenton and South County, being vacated by retired anesthetist Tessa Scheller and Seaside Public Library Director Esther Moberg, had no filed candidates.
As of Wednesday morning, the county had 196 write-ins for Scheller's position and 174 for Moberg's. Giving the proper time for challenges and certifying the votes could take 20 days, County Clerk Tracie Krevanko said.
