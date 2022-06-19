SEASIDE — Miss Meadowlark, Sophia Takla, was crowned Miss Oregon on Saturday night at the scholarship program’s 75th annual event at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center.
Takla, a student at Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music, will receive a $15,000 scholarship and represent the state at the Miss America pageant.
Takla was crowned by Abigail Hayes, Miss Oregon 2021, who was selected fourth runner-up at the Miss America pageant last December.
Evergreen teen candidate Déja Fitzwater was selected Miss Oregon’s Outstanding Teen, winning a $5,000 scholarship award. The Tigard High School student will head to Dallas, Texas, for the Miss America Outstanding Teen national competition in August.
Takla edged out a field that included first runner-up Hannah Garhofer, a Seaside High School graduate representing Lane County in the competition.
“I am so thrilled,” Takla said after receiving her crown. “I have grown up in this organization from the princess mentorship program as a little kid. What’s so fun is that our new teen, Déja Fitzwater, was also a princess with me. We have pictures together when we were little kids on this stage.”
Takla’s social impact statement was “Operation Joy: Bringing Happiness to Pediatric Cancer Patients.”
“During tonight’s show, over 100 children will be diagnosed with cancer,” she said. “At 6 years old, my cousin was one of them, ultimately losing his life."
Garhofer was the recipient of the program’s first women in law scholarship. She is a graduate of the University of Oregon and will attend Willamette University College of Law.
“This program has changed my life for the better,” Garhofer said. “I began when I was 13 and I truly would not be the woman I am today without this program.”
Her social initiative platform was “Indivisible: Building Leaders for a Connected Community.”
“Our nation is hurting and it’s time we breed unity, and it begins with our youth,” Garhofer told the panel of judges. “We need to connect again. We need to have compassion for one another and we need to rebuild our communities together.”
Throughout the evening, Miss Oregon’s 75-year history in Seaside was at top of mind, with photos and memorabilia from years past.
The evening’s hosts were auctioneer and performer Dale Johannes and Katie Harmon Ebner, Miss Oregon 2001 and the only Miss Oregon to go on to win Miss America, in 2002.
Other Miss Oregons on the stage spanned generations from the 1970s to today.
“Tonight I’m going to just be filled with gratitude and celebrate with my sisters,” Takla said. “I want to really lift up all of the wonderful women in this class because I wouldn’t be here without them and I love them so much. They’re just so selfless and kind, and the perfect embodiment of what the modern woman is and what Miss Oregon should be.”