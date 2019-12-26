State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, will hold a listening session from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6 at Three Cups Coffee House in Astoria.
The coffeehouse is located at 279 W. Marine Drive.
Mitchell will also hold two listening sessions Jan. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tillamook Bay Community College, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Banks Public Library.
