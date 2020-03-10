State Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, who was elected in an upset in 2018 and survived a recall drive last year, will not run for reelection.
The Astoria Democrat represents state House District 32 covering Clatsop and Tillamook counties, along with a small portion of Washington County. Her public announcement came hours before the Tuesday filing deadline for the May primary.
Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, a trial assistant for Clatsop County and a board member with the Sunset Empire Transportation District, will seek the Democratic nomination to replace Mitchell.
George Kiepke, a former Clatsop County commissioner who lives in Astoria, also filed in the Democratic primary.
Mitchell moved from Utah to Clatsop County in 2015 with her husband, Mitch, who works for Pacific Power.
“My husband Mitch has accepted an exciting job offer that will take us to Washington state in the coming year,” Mitchell said in a news release. “Since this job became a possibility, we looked at all the alternatives that would allow me to continue serving the people of the North Coast. But we have concluded that none are practical or appropriate past 2020. I will be able to serve out my term, but not beyond that.”
Mitchell, who worked for state Department of Human Services, scored an upset victory in the 2018 primary over Tim Josi, a former state representative and Tillamook County commissioner. Josi was backed by regional industries and political incumbents, including Mitchell’s predecessor, former state Rep. Deborah Boone of Cannon Beach. After losing, Josi crossed the political aisle and endorsed Mitchell’s Republican opponent, Vineeta Lower.
“While this is a very positive prospect for our family, I am saddened that it cannot include continuing to serve as state representative,” Mitchell said. “This has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Not only has it given me the opportunity to work on behalf of my neighbors and community, it enabled me to be a part of making unprecedented progress for North Coast working families and all Oregonians.”
Mitchell has taken several significant and controversial votes as a freshman lawmaker. She supported legislation to create one of the country’s first carbon cap-and-trade systems, leading to a backlash from regional businesses and a failed recall effort led by rural political action group #TimberUnity.
Mitchell also voted to reform the Public Employees Retirement System, angering many of the union members who helped propel her candidacy.
She also supported the Student Success Act, which created a corporate activity tax on larger businesses to support education funding; paid family and medical leave for workers; and protections for housing tenants. She said the policies are just a few of the ways legislators helped Oregonians toward a better future.
"I am deeply grateful to my neighbors for giving me their votes, their trust and this wonderful opportunity to make Oregon a better place," Mitchell said.
Two Democrats enter race
Boothe-Schmidt, 64, has worked for more than two decades with Clatsop County, most recently as a trial assistant with the district attorney’s office, and is a co-owner of Phog Bounders Antique Mall in Astoria. She defeated incumbent Lylla Gaebel last year for a seat on the board of Sunset Empire. She was formerly president of the local American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union.
“I’ve been serving this community for over 20 years, so I couldn’t be more excited to take this next step to serve House District 32 as our next state representative,” Boothe-Schmidt, who lives in Warrenton, said in a news release. “Times have changed since I moved to the North Coast in the 1990s, but we still value so many of the same things: strong public education, standing up for good-paying local jobs, and ensuring everybody in our community has affordable health care and a safe place to call home."
FuturePAC, the campaign arm of House Democrats, announced Boothe-Schmidt's campaign.
Kiepke, 67, said he received a text message from a friend in Salem about Mitchell's decision before jumping into the race. He is a former commercial fisherman and employee at Georgia-Pacific's Wauna Mill who resigned from the county commission in 2002 before moving to Utah for a maintenance superintendent position at a forest products company. He was a maintenance supervisor for the state of Utah before moving back to Clatsop County in 2018.
"I’d been asked by quite a few professionals to enter my name in the race," Kiepke said.
"Jobs and the environment are really high on my priority list," he said. "I think we can create a balance and make quite a bit of improvement."
Two Republicans compete
In the Republican primary, Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber will face off against Lower, an educator from Seaside. Weber recently received an endorsement from #TimberUnity, which pointed to Weber as the most experienced and connected to natural resource industries like logging, farming, fishing and mining.
“I am so honored to receive the endorsement of #TimberUnity,” Weber said in a news release. “This is an organization of working families who are in a constant fight to protect their businesses, their jobs and their lives. I promise I will fight for you. Your voice will be my voice.”
Weber, a former elementary school teacher and small business owner in Tillamook, served on the Tillamook City Council before being elected mayor in 2010. Lower, a first-time candidate who lost to Mitchell in the 2018 election, announced another run in December.
Democrats outnumber Republicans in House District 32, where Democrats have held the seat since 2002.
