Campaign donations in state House District 32 have topped $2 million.
Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, a retired trial assistant and the owner of Phog Bounders Antique Mall in Astoria, has raised more than $1.3 million for her Democratic campaign. Much of her money comes from Democrats and labor unions.
Suzanne Weber, the mayor of Tillamook, has raised more than $900,000 for her Republican campaign. Most of her money comes from Republicans and business and industry groups.
In each candidate’s case, 10% or less of the money raised comes from within the House district that covers Clatsop and parts of Tillamook and Washington counties.
The campaign to replace state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, who chose not to run for reelection, has drawn interest from Salem and Portland. Democrats have held the seat since 2002, but Republicans see it as one of several potentially competitive districts in Tuesday's election.
With the coronavirus pandemic restricting large public gatherings and door-to-door voter outreach, Boothe-Schmidt and Weber’s campaigns have largely played out on social media, in television ads and through mailers.
Boothe-Schmidt has spent more than $1.2 million of her campaign contributions. But more than $850,000 of those expenditures were in-kind, mostly through statewide groups spending money on ads.
Weber has spent more than $840,000 of her campaign funds, including more than $370,000 through in-kind spending, primarily by Evergreen Oregon PAC.
The flood of outside money worries Andy Davis, who leads the Clatsop County Democratic Party. Davis, a data analyst for Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., has been tracking the geographic origins of campaign donations.
“I think my biggest takeaway — and this is true for both campaigns — is that the campaigns in House (District) 32 are increasingly becoming so expensive that I don’t think the in-district finances can keep up,” he said.
Davis wonders how much influence campaign donors will have once the winning candidate takes office.
“Both of these candidates are, in a sense, going to be less independent,” he said. “And I think that’s an issue. I think people in Clatsop County, or people in Oregon generally, should really not want this to be the situation.”
Oregon is one of a handful of states that does not limit campaign contributions. Measure 107, on the ballot Tuesday, would amend the state constitution to explicitly allow laws that regulate campaign finance.
"It's not fair when one person is able to speak in the same room with a giant megaphone that is able to speak over everyone else," Sonny Mehta, the campaign manager for Yes for Fair and Honest Elections, recently told KEZI 9 News in Eugene. "That is fundamentally unfair and infringes on other people’s free speech rights.”
