SEASIDE — Mayor Steve Wright will follow in his predecessor’s tradition.
Running unopposed, Wright said he and Mayor Jay Barber have different backgrounds but similar styles, with a focus on leading by example and reaching consensus.
Wright, the board president of the Seaside Museum & Historical Society, served on the Planning Commission before his appointment to the City Council in 2016. The council president, he ran uncontested for mayor after Barber announced his retirement.
Wright sees housing, homelessness and emergency preparedness as the city’s top issues, including replacement of the city’s vulnerable bridges.
“As your mayor, I will work to guide us through this transition to keep Seaside functioning at the high level expected by you and visitors,” he said.
Three of six council seats went before voters on Tuesday, Ward 1, Ward 2 and Wards 3 and 4.
Ward 1
Steve Dillard, whose opponent Duane Solem dropped out of the Ward 1 race in September, will take over the council seat.
Dillard, a former IT professional and now the owner and manager of the Sandy Cove Inn with his wife, Annie, assumes the vacant seat after Wright’s bid for mayor. “I look forward to continuing the government accountability and transparency that we have in Seaside as a member of the council,” he said.
Ward 2
In Ward 2, City Councilor Tita Montero faced a challenge from Dan Schorr.
In early results, the candidates were running neck and neck.
In seeking reelection, Montero asked voters to consider her 20 years of civic experience and community involvement.
A former businesswoman and director of the Seaside Downtown Development Association, Montero was elected in 2010 and ran uncontested in 2014 and 2018.
Montero conducted public forums on Seaside homelessness, which resulted in a set of recommendations which the council adopted in November 2021.
She said she is not shy about asking tough, unpopular questions to get below the surface of issues or presentations. “I know the job. I’m educated on the issues. I educate myself on all sides, and I care,” she said.
As a member of the League of Oregon Cities Board of Directors, Montero said she hoped to bring a “voice of the coastal communities to a state organization.”
Schorr, who is retired, had a career as a project manager and operations manager in Multnomah County, with a background in finance, operations, human services and government policy.
During the campaign, Schorr said he watched the city open a parking lot at 10th Avenue and Necanicum Drive for homeless campers and he decried the proliferation of vacation homes in the community, raising costs and decreasing inventory for full-time residents.
“I’m running because people in Ward 2 feel they are not being heard and not represented by the 12-year incumbent.
Wards 3 and 4
Housing and homelessness dominated discussions in the three-way battle between Seamus McVey, Seth Morrisey and Marcus Runkle for the Ward 3 and 4 seat.
In early results, Morrisey showed a big lead over McVey and Runkle.
Morrisey, owner of Morrisey Productions, a video production company, served two terms on the City Council, opting not to run for reelection in the fall of 2020 to spend more time with his family.
Increasing the availability of workforce housing is at the top of Morrisey’s to-do list.
“As a current Seaside planning commissioner and a member of the Clatsop County housing study committee I have the knowledge and experience to help facilitate this,” Morrisey said during the campaign.
Morrisey said the City Council has the authority to remove roadblocks and create incentives for developers to bring more workforce housing into our community.
He said his No. 1 priority is to help facilitate increased trust and transparency in local government so more residents understand and get involved in the decision-making process.
McVey facilitates a recovery clinic for people struggling with addiction, mental illness and homelessness. He was a voice at the city’s homelessness task force in 2021 in advance of the homeless camping ordinance, speaking on behalf of the homeless population.
Runkle is the co-founder of Runkle Consulting, which provides human resources and accounting services. His top priorities were housing, child care and youth opportunities and small-business development. He serves on the Lower Columbia Q Center’s board of directors, which connects members of the LGBTQ community to resources and support.