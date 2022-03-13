More trees have been found illegally cut along the Astoria Riverwalk, but no suspects have been identified.

At the north end of the Alderbrook Lagoon, a small alder was “barber chaired,” which happens when a cut tree splits vertically and falls over but is still attached on one side.

Near the Mill Pond neighborhood, a group of larger alders were also discovered with deep gashes in them.

“Those were either cut all the way through, or cut to a point of being so damaged that we had to remove them,” Jonah Dart-McLean, the director of the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department, said.

Last month, a few alders and a hemlock beyond 39th Street, as well as cottonwoods near the Columbia River Maritime Museum, were discovered cut.

Dart-McLean said the parks department is “trying to do our best to address those issues as they come up.”

Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding said, “I don’t know anyone that has an idea who’s doing this and why.”

Dart-McLean suspects the trees are being cut by the same person.

“It seems like it’d be unlikely that there would be multiple people out there using a motorized saw,” he said.

Tags