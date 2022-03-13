More trees have been found illegally cut along the Astoria Riverwalk, but no suspects have been identified.
At the north end of the Alderbrook Lagoon, a small alder was “barber chaired,” which happens when a cut tree splits vertically and falls over but is still attached on one side.
Near the Mill Pond neighborhood, a group of larger alders were also discovered with deep gashes in them.
“Those were either cut all the way through, or cut to a point of being so damaged that we had to remove them,” Jonah Dart-McLean, the director of the Astoria Parks and Recreation Department, said.
Last month, a few alders and a hemlock beyond 39th Street, as well as cottonwoods near the Columbia River Maritime Museum, were discovered cut.
Dart-McLean said the parks department is “trying to do our best to address those issues as they come up.”
Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding said, “I don’t know anyone that has an idea who’s doing this and why.”
Dart-McLean suspects the trees are being cut by the same person.
“It seems like it’d be unlikely that there would be multiple people out there using a motorized saw,” he said.
Erick Bengel is a reporter at The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1724 or ebengel@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.