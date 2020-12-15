Lisa Morley, a behavioral workplace safety consultant, has conceded in the close race for Ward 4 on the Astoria City Council to Tom Hilton, the owner of Hanthorn Crab Co.
Morley, who was behind by one vote after a hand recount, had the option of challenging the results through a petition in Circuit Court. She sought information on the process but ultimately decided not to challenge by the deadline.
“I would like to congratulate Tom Hilton on his win,” Morley said in a statement Tuesday. “I am very proud of the campaign we ran, and I'm especially excited by the high voter turnout. I hope that will be the legacy of 2020 in elections, that we all continue to get out and vote for every single election.
“It's the smaller, local elections that have the highest day-to-day impact on all of our lives,” she said. “So let's all do our part and make that the most important election every single time.”
Hilton declined to comment until receiving confirmation from the city of his victory. He has cast himself as a native Astorian with an appreciation of the region's past and an eye to the future. Along with running Hanthorn Crab Co., he is a casual longshoreman, commercial fisherman and contributor to the FisherPoets Gathering.
Hilton and Morley traded leads and ended up tied with 360 votes each — or 29.8% — when the November election was first certified. Joshua Conklin, a local service sector worker, amassed 25%. Heather Kelez and Brook Boden, who dropped out too late to be taken off the ballot, gathered more than 15%.
The hand recount ended with Hilton ahead by one vote. The overall number of votes stayed the same, County Clerk Tracie Krevanko said, but votes shifted between candidates based on the recount board's determination of voter intent.
Hilton takes over from City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West in January. West, who was appointed in 2019 to replace Bruce Jones after he was elected mayor, chose not to run for a four-year term, citing work obligations.
The ward covers Uppertown east to Alderbrook and Tongue Point.
City Councilor Tom Brownson secured another four-year term after beating back a challenge by Floyd Holcom, the owner of Pier 39, for Ward 2. The ward covers the South Slope, parts of Uniontown and most of the Port of Astoria's central waterfront. Brownson gathered 54% of votes to Holcom's 45%.
“I think the results of the election are incredible, because it speaks to the power of a single vote,” West said of the margin in Ward 4. “I’m proud of everyone who threw their hat in the ring, which definitely takes courage.”
West sees a number of priorities for Hilton coming into next year. They include recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, affordable workforce housing, transitional housing to support the homeless, preserving Astoria’s unique character through efforts like a ban on large chain businesses and encouraging the creation of living-wage jobs.
"I strongly feel like city government always needs to be looking at issues through a discourse that includes diversity, equity and inclusion — always," West said.
While she and Hilton might not agree on all issues, West said, she thinks he will be a good representative of the ward.
“Tom has integrity, and he cares about Astoria,” West said. “And that’s definitely what matters.”
