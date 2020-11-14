Lisa Morley, a behavioral workplace safety consultant, has preserved a slight lead over Tom Hilton, the owner of Hanthorn Crab Co., after more ballots were counted in a close race for Ward 4 on the Astoria City Council.
The ward covers Uppertown east to Alderbrook and Tongue Point.
In the most recent vote count, Morley had 360 votes to Hilton's 357 — or 29.88% to 29.63%. Hilton had initially led Morley by two votes on Election Day, before Morley went up by two votes last week.
A lead of less than 0.2% would result in an automatic recount.
Joshua Conklin, a local service sector worker, trailed in third with 300 votes, or 24.9%. Brook Boden and Heather Kelez dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot and received more than 15% of votes cast.
Morley could not immediately be reached for comment. Hilton declined to comment until the final results are certified. The county has until Wednesday to count challenged ballots and until Nov. 23 to certify final results.
City Councilor Tom Brownson defeated challenger Floyd Holcom, the owner of Pier 39, in Ward 2, which covers the South Slope, parts of Uniontown and most of the Port of Astoria's central waterfront.
