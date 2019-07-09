A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday night in a head-on collision with a vehicle on a logging road.
Andrew Nick Glegor, 30, of Astoria, allegedly turned onto a logging road to escape police. Astoria police said about 20 minutes after the pursuit ended they got a report that the rider had been involved in a crash.
A police officer had tried to stop Glegor because his motorcycle didn’t have a taillight. According to police, Glegor tried to evade the officer when he saw him exit his car.
Police said Glegor rode onto the west end of the Astoria Riverwalk Inn and then onto the boat docks behind the hotel. He then came off the docks and headed west on W. Marine Drive.
The officer pursued the motorcyclist for about two blocks and discontinued the pursuit. The officer went back to the West Mooring Basin to try to contact the female Glegor appeared to be meeting with before he fled.
Glegor returned, but began riding away again when he saw the officer.
The officer pursued the rider down to state Highway 202. The pursuit ended when Glegor went around a logging route gate.
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office searched the area, but couldn't find him. The sheriff's office then got the report that the crash occurred. A deputy went to the location and found Glegor had been involved in a crash with a vehicle on the logging road.
