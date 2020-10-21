A Longview, Washington, man was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle in Astoria.
Police say the man was traveling on W. Marine Drive near Dutch Bros. Coffee when he rear-ended a vehicle.
The motorcycle reportedly flipped over on top of the rider.
He was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and later flown to a Portland-area hospital.
