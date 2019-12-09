A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Friday on U.S. Highway 101 and Patriot Way.
A driver reportedly stopped to turn left into Camp Rilea before turning and crashing into a motorcyclist traveling southbound. The driver told police he did not see the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to a Portland area hospital.
The highway was closed to one southbound lane during the investigation.
