WARRENTON — Shelly Miller is the mother of two children with autism, which can make participating in community activities more difficult.

Loud movie theaters and crowded parades can be overwhelming. One of her sons has been sent home from six or seven different community programs. “If you don’t have kids like this, you don’t understand,” she said.

Summer camp
Children play at the summer camp hosted by First Steps Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities.

