WARRENTON — Shelly Miller is the mother of two children with autism, which can make participating in community activities more difficult.
Loud movie theaters and crowded parades can be overwhelming. One of her sons has been sent home from six or seven different community programs. “If you don’t have kids like this, you don’t understand,” she said.
Finding the right resources was a challenging and lonely effort. Then she found First Steps Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities and enrolled her children in its free summer camp.
“For my kids to be able to come and interact with other kids, with parents that are understanding and understand their skills, like I'm going to cry,” she said. “I've never — this is not something that happens in communities where you can have like-minded people that know your struggle.”
At the day camp held at the Warrenton Community Center, children in kindergarten through 12th grade with autism and other developmental disabilities participate in classic activities like sports, arts and crafts and science experiments.
But it’s also a place where campers can be themselves without getting sent home, practice boundaries and learn how to self-regulate their emotions.
“We're going to show them that it's OK to have your moment. It's OK to be emotional, and then come back from it and move on to your activity,” founder Brandi Lindstrom said. “This is a safe space to do that.”
This is the first year Lindstrom has put on the summer camp, which is being funded by a $150,000 grant from the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts.
A mother of two children with autism, she also remembers her son being sent home from summer camp because of behavioral problems.
“We were told he couldn't go to camp because he was inappropriate for their setting,” she said. “And so I thought these kids deserve to go to summer camp just as much as the other kids.”
Parents and support workers are allowed to attend.
The summer camp operates over different weeks, each with its own theme. Luella Kruczek, one of the campers, said she had lots of fun both weeks, playing cornhole as well as making wind chimes and pet rocks with googly eyes.
This is much more than just a summer camp, Lindstrom said. She’s building a community that wasn’t there when she needed support after her son was diagnosed.
“They say it takes a village,” she said. “We're building that village, within our own county, of families who experience autism and developmental disabilities so that they can be supportive of each other and build each other up in those times.”
The parents have a book club where they can share their experiences and discuss books concerning developmental disabilities.
The camp has also created peer support for the campers. Max Miller, who has been home-schooled, said he can’t wait to go to high school after making friends at camp who will go to school with him. When he had previously attended school in person, he said he was bullied.
“Now that I actually got friends and I can trust people there, it’s like I won’t be alone for when I first start there,” he said.
Shelly Miller said she thinks the program is going to be a lifesaver in a community where finding services can be difficult.
“If this is just the beginning — it’s just like my life has changed. I can’t even describe to you how much it has changed our lives,” she said. “My children are finally included.”
Lindstrom said there are still spots open for science week, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26. Anyone in the county affected by autism, developmental disabilities or other emotional and behavioral challenges can attend a barbecue behind the Warrenton Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 31.