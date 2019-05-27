A new report shows 1.3 million visitors to national parks in Oregon spent $94 million in the state last year.
Overall, that spending resulted in more than 1,000 jobs and a cumulative benefit to the state economy of $133 million.
Nationwide, the National Park Service report found $20.2 billion of direct spending by more than 318 million park visitors. The cumulative benefit to the U.S. economy was $40.1 billion.
Oregon’s North Coast contains one national park, the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in Warrenton. The state’s other national parks are Crater Lake National Park, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument and Oregon Caves National Monument.
“The national parks of Oregon attract visitors from across the country and around the world,” Stan Austin, regional director for the National Park Service’s Pacific West Region, said in a statement. “Whether they are out for an afternoon, a school field trip, or a monthlong family vacation, visitors come to have a great experience, and end up spending a little money along the way.”
Lodging expenses accounted for the biggest chunk of visitor spending, about $6.8 billion total in 2018 at parks nationally. Food expenses came in second at around $5 billion between restaurants and bars and grocery and convenience stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.