WARRENTON — A Navy hovercraft will deliver supplies to Sunset Beach on Monday as part of a disaster-preparedness drill.
Clatsop County partnered with the Navy and state Military Department to demonstrate how crucial supplies and equipment can be delivered to the North Coast in the wake of a major natural disaster, such as a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami.
The Navy will station an amphibious ship off the coast and launch the hovercraft around 9 a.m. Monday, with a second run later for more supplies. The public can view the hovercraft on the beach following the second landing. Hearing protection is recommended for when the hovercraft is operating.
