There will be another contested race for Clatsop County commissioner in May.
Commissioner Sarah Nebeker will face John Toyooka, of Lum’s Auto Center, for the seat representing District 2, which covers Gearhart, Clatsop Plains and portions of Seaside and Warrenton.
Nebeker was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2016. She served as chairwoman of the Board of Commissioners last year and was chosenvice chairwoman this year.
“I have been doing some form of civic work since I was 16,” Nebeker said in an email. “I hope the voters of District 2 return me for another four years.”
Nebeker, who was married to the late painter, Royal Nebeker, is especially passionate about the arts. She started the Arts Council of Clatsop County, which supports, promotes and advocates for arts and culture.
“We need to grow the arts economic sector, which is a clean segment of our economy that benefits our communities, brings people together and increases the quality of life for all ages,” she said.
Nebeker said she is proud of her work as commissioner, including approving strong, fiscally sound budgets. She is also proud that Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the county’s mental health contractor, has been structured to improve patient care.
She also helped establish the county’s household hazardous waste facility and restore the publication of voters’ pamphlets for all elections.
Nebeker wants to continue working on justice and mental health issues if reelected.
Prior to serving on the board, she spent 25 years on the Planning Commission and helped complete two comprehensive plan updates. She said she also helped prevent the development of beach dunes.
She served as chairwoman on the board of the Gearhart Homeowners Association and increased awareness about emergency preparation. She also formed volunteer groups to manage noxious weeds in her community.
Nebeker attended Clatsop Community College, Linfield College and Portland State University and studied fine arts, social sciences and small business management.
Toyooka serves on the board of the Clatsop Community College Foundation, where he hopes to expand opportunities for people to learn trades like plumbing, electrical work and construction. He also spent nine years serving on the foundation board of Providence Seaside Hospital.
Toyooka said there is not one thing that made him decide to run for the county commission, but he said he hopes to offer a different approach and viewpoint on policy.
Although he was raised in Portland, Toyooka spent weekends and summers in the county with his grandparents. His grandfather was the county roadmaster.
After graduating high school, he attended the U.S. Naval Academy and then served in the U.S. Marine Corps until 1996. After serving in the military, he moved to the county and met his future wife, Lori Lum. He eventually started working at the Lum’s family business, where his wife is the president and general manager.
“I’m not a politician, I don’t have any political aspirations or goal. I’m only taking this action because I truly love Clatsop County,” Toyooka said. “If there’s anything I can do to help this county for generations to come, that’s what I want to do.”
He said he wants to focus on overall economic development to help businesses grow and flourish and provide the tax base to fund county programs.
“In our area — forestry, farming, fishing, small business — we’re all interconnected. If something happens to one industry, it affects everybody,” he said.
He believes it is important to listen to constituents and represent them accordingly. He pointed to the cap-and-trade bill that has been debated in Salem.
“You can tell that our community is very much against it,” he said. “And (on) the county commission we have two people (Commissioner Mark Kujala and Commissioner Lianne Thompson) have spoken out, finally, against it, but the other three haven’t … If you actually look at the pulse of the county and community you serve, by and large, they’re opposed to cap and trade.”
“I just feel that we should have a better representation of what the people of the county wish,” he said.
Nebeker said she has received just as much correspondence in support of the bill as against.
“I think there’s a lot of fear and that’s never good,” she said. “We have to come together and figure this out, not pit one group against another.”
She said she doesn’t know if the bill is the right solution, but said action like cap and trade needs to be taken everywhere to mitigate climate change.
“I always believe there are solutions to problems — whether it’s technology or ideas — but only when people can work together,” Nebeker said. “When they don’t work together ... when people get polarized you cannot get those problems resolved. You have to work together. Both sides have ideas and ways.”
In District 4, which covers eastern Astoria to Westport, Commissioner Kathleen Sullivan is running in her first reelection campaign. Her challenger is Courtney Bangs, a Knappa teacher who opposes cap and trade and has made the legislation an issue in the race.
