A young gray whale found dead near the Peter Iredale shipwreck at Fort Stevens State Park on Wednesday died soon after birth, officials said.
A team from the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network led by Portland State University completed a necropsy on Friday.
The examination determined that the 12-foot long female whale had begun nursing. The umbilical cord was gone, but its wound had not yet healed.
Officials say there were no signs of trauma or other obvious cause of death.
Numerous tissue, blood and fluid samples will be analyzed for clues about why the calf did not survive.
NOAA Fisheries declared an unusual mortality event in 2019 after researchers found a decline in gray whales along the West Coast.
Last year, there were the fewest calves on record since 1994.
Gray whales are currently migrating south along the West Coast, according to NOAA Fisheries. Females often give birth along the way and nurse the calves as they go.
The gray whale was the second whale found dead at Fort Stevens State Park in a week. A sperm whale found beached Jan. 14 about 100 yards from the calf was determined to have died by ship strike.
