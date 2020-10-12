HAMMOND — Pacific Seafood, after pulling back from a dormitory proposal in Astoria amid neighborhood appeals, faces a similar situation at proposed dorms in Hammond.
Warrenton city staff recently extended by a year building permits set to expire Nov. 19 at Pacific Fabrication, a Hammond machine shop Pacific Seafood owns and hopes to use part of to house 70 workers from May through November.
The seafood processor has struggled to fully staff the Warrenton plant, busing workers in from across the region and using the federal H-2B visa program to attract foreign workers. The company has rented hotel rooms and other lodging to house the seasonal workforce.
John King, the general manager of the Warrenton plant, said the company would need to bring in 100 extra workers to reach full capacity.
The Warrenton City Commission last year amended the city’s development code and passed a good-neighbor agreement to pave the way for the Pacific Seafood dorms. But neighbors in a residential cul-de-sac have argued that the proposed footprint is not big enough to safely house 70 workers.
One of those neighbors, Scott Widdicombe, filed an appeal over the extension of building permits, claiming the city’s former community development director, Kevin Cronin, didn’t tell the Planning Commission about more stringent regulations specifically for Pacific Seafood’s project under consideration with the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“This is not a minor oversight,” Widdicombe wrote. “The building codes required by OSHA are much more demanding for Pacific Seafood to comply with than the (local) regulations for dormitories.”
Widdicombe took issue with Pacific Seafood’s arguments that the dorms are not seasonal housing regulated by the state. He indicated his willingness to take the appeal through the Planning Commission, City Commission and on to the state Land Use Board of Appeals if necessary.
“I feel that this (Planning) Commission should consider asking Pacific Seafood to agree to abide by Oregon OSHA building codes as they apply to employer-provided housing for seasonal workers where the employer charges a fee for those workers to live in that housing,” Widdicombe wrote.
The appeal comes shorty after Pacific Seafood dropped a proposal to house 80 workers at Astoria Pointe, a former drug and alcohol treatment center in Uniontown. The company gave no reason for withdrawing the application.
