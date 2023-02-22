Neighbors are appealing a decision by the Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission to approve design plans for the expansion of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex near downtown.

The Owens II, the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority’s new four-story, 50-unit apartment complex, would mirror the building on 15th and Exchange streets and serve low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

Owens Adair Expansion

The Historic Landmarks Commission has approved the design of the expansion of the Owens-Adair.

