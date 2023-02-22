Neighbors are appealing a decision by the Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission to approve design plans for the expansion of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex near downtown.
The Owens II, the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority’s new four-story, 50-unit apartment complex, would mirror the building on 15th and Exchange streets and serve low-income seniors and people with disabilities.
In a 6-1 vote in late January, the Historic Landmarks Commission agreed the proposed building design was compatible with adjacent historic buildings and suitable for the location, giving the housing authority the green light to move forward with applying for building and engineering permits.
During the commission’s deliberations, several neighbors argued the design did not fit with the neighborhood.
Brian and Margarita Colonna and Bob and Cindy Magie, the owners of two properties across the street from the Owens-Adair, hired an attorney. They argued that the commission should consider concerns about the potential for the construction of a subgrade parking garage to disrupt the foundation of their properties.
However, the Historic Landmarks Commission, which follows strict criteria for reviewing design plans, maintained the issue was not in their purview.
Through their attorney, the Colonnas, who own the historic Capt. John Merriam residence, and the Magies, who own the historic Gilbaugh building, submitted an appeal application to the city.
The application said the property owners have worked hard and made significant investments in preserving their historic properties.
“To put it bluntly, had they known their efforts at historic preservation would be subject to as little respect (beyond stone cold silence punctuated by occasional lip service) as has been the case in the review of Owens II, they would have invested their savings more productively elsewhere,” the application said.
The property owners detailed the ways in which they believe the Historic Landmarks Commission erred in its conclusions. They argued that the design is not compatible with adjacent structures and that there is inadequate parking and a dangerous design for entry into the planned parking garage.
They also argued the commission should have considered evidence that construction of a parking garage could undermine the stability of their properties.
The City Council, which will review the appeal in March, weighed whether to essentially redo the process or base their review on the record from the Historic Landmarks Commission.
After discussion Tuesday night, the council opted to limit the review to the issues raised and the evidence presented before the commission.
David Oser, who serves on the board of the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, urged the City Council to consider the appeal on the record and consider the time that was put in to the process.
He said starting from scratch would be disrespectful to commissioners and discouraging to all who serve on volunteer boards.
“The December and January (Historic Landmarks Commission) meetings demonstrate the thoughtfulness, the commitment and the love of Astoria that the commissioners bring to their task,” Oser said. “We should not treat their decisions lightly.”
City Manager Scott Spence noted that the geotechnical concerns raised by property owners during the public hearings would be more appropriately handled through the city’s civil review process.
He said the Historic Landmarks Commission is limited to reviewing the historical nature and design of the project.
“So that was not something they would actually look at,” Spence said.
Mayor Sean Fitzpatrick disclosed he has friends on both sides of the issue. “And to be more specific, I regularly eat meals with people on both sides of this issue,” he said.
The mayor said he also had communications with both sides prior to the Historic Landmarks Commission public hearings.
“Since the appeal was filed, I have made clear to parties that I cannot discuss the issue, and I appreciate that they have not attempted to discuss that,” Fitzpatrick said.