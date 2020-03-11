Neighbors at Sunset Lake Resort & RV Park held a celebration of life on Tuesday for the man who died after his RV caught on fire over the weekend.
Michael David Murphy’s RV caught fire Sunday morning. When sheriff deputies arrived they found Murphy, 64, on the ground outside of the RV with burn injuries.
He was taken to a hospital and was later released. He died Sunday in another trailer at the park. Murphy was known to have a terminal illness. Friends say he was on hospice care and had stage 4 lung cancer.
About 30 neighbors gathered Tuesday afternoon at the RV park with food and drinks to honor Murphy’s life. At sunset, they released balloons into the air with messages written to Murphy. He was known to be a Titanic history enthusiast, so they played a song from the movie “Titanic.”
“Sunset Lake RV park was Michael’s home and we were proud to have him as a tenant,” said Susan Hart, the manager at the park.
“This man would give you his shirt off his back. He would pull you out of jail if you went to jail. He would send you money if he thought you had to feed your kids or he’d be on your doorstep,” Hart said. “He’s my friend and I miss him.”
She said she has known Murphy for 14 years, and that he worked in the on-site store for more than eight years. She said he used to be a semitruck driver and has five children.
Hart said Murphy was known to be a bit of a grouch. “But he was our grouch,” she said.
“There were many Thanksgivings that nobody has anybody to go to. So, we had it at the store,” Hart said. She said they also held celebrations for their community during Christmas and Easter, and that Murphy was always there.
Hart said one of the only salvageable items they found after the fire was Murphy’s T-shirt that says, “We survived Sunset Lake,” which they sell at the store. She said despite conditions at the park, Murphy loved it and it was his home.
“Michael was like a brother to me,” said Henrietta Cookie Becker, the assistant manager at the park. She said she has known Murphy for about six years and was tearful when she reminisced on memories of their friendship.
“You don’t have to be blood to be family,” she said.
Both Becker and Hart said they believe Murphy was at peace when he died. They said he was in bed and surrounded by neighbors and hospice nurses.
“He was content,” Hart said.
