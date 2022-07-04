Richard Boman had settled down for a peaceful night of watching TV by the fireside in late June when he heard frantic knocking on his door in Uniontown.
On his doorstep was his neighbor, Richard Bates, who owns the Hume Avenue house from the 1986 movie “Short Circuit.” He told Boman to evacuate. The roof was on fire.
Bates and his nephew, Xavier Womelsdors, lept to action as Boman called 911. Equipped with fire extinguishers and fire training from his time in the U.S. Navy, Bates worked to tame the flames.
Fifteen minutes later, the fire was out.
“He really saved my life, I think,” Boman said, “And the house is still here because of him.”
Bates and Womelsdors were pressure-washing Bates’ deck when they noticed blacker-than-usual smoke piping out of their neighbor’s chimney. The fire had grown too hot and spread to the roof.
They found a tall ladder, which Bates climbed to reach the flames. He sprayed the fire until it eventually extinguished.
“I’m like, ‘Thank God the fire’s out.’ Pretty big rush,” Bates said, “And then it just sparks back up.”
Womelsdors grabbed a nearby hose and handed it to Bates, who doused the rest of the fire. When the fire department showed up, Bates had successfully put out the fire for the second time.
Bates said he helped his neighbor rather than wait for the fire department because he didn’t want Boman’s house to burn down or anyone to get hurt. “It’s the right thing to do,” he said.
If Bates and Womelsdors weren’t there, Boman might not have escaped. He might not have heard the fire over his TV, and the flames could have easily spread to the rest of the house.
The weather was hot and dry that day, and the roof is cedar. “The whole house is made out of cedar, so it’s very volatile to fire,” Boman said.
In a Facebook post, the Astoria Fire Department thanked Bates for taking swift action that “likely saved thousands of dollars to the home.”
Boman is still figuring out how to reward his neighbor for his good deed, since Bates won’t accept any gifts.
“I could have lost my life,” Boman said. “Who knows if I would have been overcome with smoke or something like that, and my house is still here because of him.”
