Neighbors of the Goonies house in Uppertown have doubled down on concerns about potential commercialization of the famed home.
During a City Council meeting Monday night, several neighbors described the day-to-day nuisance of living next to the attraction. The concerns were primarily about traffic safety and fears over whether the city would choose to rezone the residential property to allow a business venture.
Following the news earlier this month that the home, which was featured in the 1985 adventure comedy, "The Goonies," had a buyer, neighbors and the City Council made it clear any plans to commercialize the house would not be tolerated.
But some neighbors were concerned the City Council could be convinced otherwise.
Diana Mortensen, who lives nearby, described a constant stream of traffic and worried the new owners could "pull strings" to get a zone change that would allow a commercial business.
"It's hard because we bought the house before the Goonies came and we didn't know this was going to happen," she said. "And it's destroyed the peace and the quiet of our neighborhood. It honestly has."
The City Council stood by earlier comments and said there are no plans to change the zoning.
"I don't know where the strings are that you can pull with City Council, honestly," Mayor Bruce Jones said. "It's a residential zone. That's not going to change. There's no leverage any potential owner can exert over the City Council to allow another use in there in a residential zone. It's just not going to happen."
City Councilor Tom Hilton, who represents Uppertown, echoed Jones' comments.
He also encouraged neighbors concerned about traffic issues to work with the Astoria Uppertown Business Association to brainstorm potential options for enforcement.
Hilton said the issue comes down to disrespect for the people who live in the neighborhood.
"We cannot regulate or mandate human behavior, but we can try to deter it," he said. "I completely empathize with the people that live there."