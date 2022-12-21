Neighbors of the Goonies house in Uppertown have doubled down on concerns about potential commercialization of the famed home.

During a City Council meeting Monday night, several neighbors described the day-to-day nuisance of living next to the attraction. The concerns were primarily about traffic safety and fears over whether the city would choose to rezone the residential property to allow a business venture. 

Goonies house
The Goonies house is a popular draw in Uppertown.

