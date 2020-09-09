Neighbors are taking on the recently remodeled Peter Pan Market & Deli.
Sheena Martin, a local Realtor involved with the partnership, said she, her husband, Bryant, and neighbors Bryce Evans and Kristen and Keith Rimell hope to reopen the hilltop market on Niagara Avenue by the end of the month.
Peter Pan has been around since 1939, when it replaced another store that had moved downtown. Pat and Jim Radich, who purchased the market in 1981 and are both in their 70s, announced a year ago their impending retirement and intention to sell the market.
The Radiches sold the building to Michael Cox, who planned to run a similar but more upscale Peter Pan. Cox extensively renovated the building, painting the outside white with black trim. He added wood features and corrugated metal wall siding inside, an Astoria sign looking over the deli and a large painting of the character Peter Pan climbing out of a picture frame.
Peter Pan opened in March to great fanfare, but the relaunch was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The market closed again and later went up for sale.
“We all are homeowners in the neighborhood and were sad to see the market go,” Martin said. “And when the opportunity came up to buy it again, we decided that it was our turn to carry the torch.”
The partners plan to keep the market similar to what it was before while expanding on the grocery side. They’ve acquired many of the recipes the market has become known for, from salads and soups to sandwiches and desserts. The market was recently approved by the Astoria City Council for a liquor license for on-site consumption and to-go sales.
“I imagine it to be a place where anyone who lives in the neighborhood or even wants to come visit and come through Peter Pan, you can come through and enjoy a delicious sandwich, some traditional salads and have a beer with some friends,” Martin said. “Ideally, I would like it to be kind of the local hotspot.”
Peter Pan is one of the few remaining independent markets in Astoria, along with the Astor Court Grocery owned by Flora and Gustavo Velazquez on Alameda Avenue, the Astoria Downtown Market owned by Denise and Steve Kinney on Commercial Street and the Short Stop owned by Cheri Temple on Olney Avenue.
Lovekesh Kumar, the owner of several Super Mart convenience stores around Northwest Oregon, is trying to add another location at Astoria Cleaners.
