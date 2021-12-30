The owners of Custard King have repaired the restaurant’s iconic neon sign, relighting the landmark on Marine Drive after nearly two years of darkness.

The repair came from a recent Craft3 small-business loan that also helped Jamie Gerlitz and her daughter, Tara Gerlitz, acquire the property.

“It was nice to be able to get that (sign) up and running again,” Jamie Gerlitz said.

Gerlitz said it will be business as usual for the custard and burger joint, though with a new shake machine. She takes pride in its made-from-scratch food menu.

“We wanted to keep the name alive, and hopefully it’s a family business that we can pass on to the grandchildren,” she said.

