A network of more than 20 organizations in Clatsop County, including schools, hospitals and social services agencies, hopes to prevent childhood trauma through increased education and outreach.
The Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization began laying the groundwork for Resilient Clatsop County in 2018 after identifying community resilience and trauma-informed care as one of eight regional health improvement strategic priority areas. The coordinated care organization is part of CareOregon and oversees the Oregon Health Plan in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
The organization hired Angel Escobedo, a senior program development specialist, to establish networks in Clatsop and Columbia counties and develop a five-year strategic plan for implementing trauma-informed policies, programs and best practices.
Escobedo said the goal is to eventually embed the network into the community and make it self-sustaining.
"We're a collection of organizations and we have a single goal, but we're working across sectors and coming together to do this because it's the kind of issue that if school districts go at it alone, it's not solvable by one sector or by one organization," Escobedo said. "This kind of issue requires that we work across sectors in order to really address this issue.
"Because children are touched by all these different systems, so it's important to have all of these different systems involved."
Amber Bowman, a school counselor at Astoria High School and Gray School, is looking forward to expanding education about adverse childhood experiences and reducing stigma.
According to the coordinated care organization, adults who were exposed to four or more categories of adverse childhood experiences are seven times as likely to experience alcoholism, three to five times as likely to experience depression, 13 times as likely to attempt suicide and 10 times as likely to use intravenous drugs.
The most common types of adverse childhood experiences reported by Oregonians are emotional and physical abuse, household substance abuse and parental separation or divorce.
Bowman said many of her students have high adverse childhood experience scores, and she sees and hears about the impacts of family trauma on a daily basis.
"I think one of the biggest things that I'm excited about is that there are resources that exist in our community and there are people that are passionate about thinking outside of the box and creating new resources that meet the needs of our families," she said. "But a lot of times there's a lack of knowledge of those resources, there's a lack of communication across the community, across providers.
"I want to know everything that there is available in our community so that I can ensure that my students and their families are aware of everything that's out there available to them to help support them."
Bowman also hopes Resilient Clatsop County will address gaps in resources and education through a multicultural lens. She believes options like Gray School, which hosts an alternative school program that provides a supportive and flexible schedule, are better suited for students with complex needs.
As part of its early work, the network implemented "Handle With Care," a national model that connects law enforcement with schools when a child is involved in or witnesses a traumatic event that involved law enforcement.
Police can call the child's school and share their name and the words "handle with care" so teachers know to offer support instead of discipline.
"As people continue to become aware of the impact of trauma on the brain, especially the developing brain of youth, and of the frequent negative health outcomes those who experience early childhood trauma face, there is increasing opportunity to help develop ways we can work together as a community to help counter the effects of trauma by increasing the resiliency of children and families," Allison Whisenhunt, the director of behavioral health and care management at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, said in an email.
"We know that even one positive, dependable adult in a child’s life is an incredible resiliency builder, and since our children interact with so many parts of our community, Resilient Clatsop County (RCC) has developed a plan for people from a variety of different sectors to collaboratively increase the ability for kiddos to heal from trauma and to know they are important and loved.
"At the heart of it is safety, so while trauma prevention is important, helping children who have experienced trauma feel safe is key."
Whisenhunt said she hopes that by helping children build resilience and heal from trauma, future parents will be better equipped to help their children avoid and heal from trauma, improving health outcomes in the county.
"The fact that so many people, community-based organizations, school districts, et al. have joined forces to establish this network is testimony to how serious we are in building trauma-informed and resilience-building initiatives," Aitor Porro, the assistant director at Consejo Hispano, said in an email. "Together, we can better understand 'the science' and how we can apply it in our sectors and communities by providing community-based education and public awareness, which is paramount to helping families."