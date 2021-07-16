A new assessment for relocating the Clatsop County public works facility found that the Warrenton Fiber sort yard is the best choice.
The county wants to move the public works facility on Olney Avenue out of the tsunami inundation zone. Consultants from Mackenzie, a Portland-based engineering and design firm, narrowed down the potential sites to the sort yard near Lewis and Clark and the North Coast Business Park in Warrenton.
A preliminary analysis indicated that the sort yard site would have lower overall development costs, or roughly $56.1 million compared to $56.6 million for the business park. Additionally, the size of the sort yard site allows for future growth and storage areas, and it would not present a loss of property tax revenue and a loss of job creation.
The county had previously identified the sort yard for the relocation, but neighbors have opposed the move.
The consultants presented the new assessment at a work session of the county Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.
According to County Manager Don Bohn, “it’s not the end of the process — it’s just another step.”