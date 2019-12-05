The Astoria Co+op will close Monday and Tuesday in advance of a grand opening at the new location on 23rd Street and Marine Drive at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The new 12,000-square-foot building is four times larger than the current co-op at 14th and Exchange streets. The co-op is holding a moving sale to liquidate inventory.
“Shoppers with any dietary restriction or preference will be able to find something they love,” Matt Stanley, the co-op's general manager, said in a news release. “My busy family will be trusting the organic produce and quality meats we use in the deli when making dinner can’t happen.”
