The Astoria City Council approved a new lighting policy for the Astoria Column at a meeting Monday night.
Where before the landmark could be lit with colored lights twice a year to represent different causes for a month at a time, it will now only be lit for federally-recognized holidays or to celebrate days significant to the city’s history and heritage.
“The intent of enacting this policy is to reduce the potential for the Column’s lighting to be controversial,” Parks and Recreation Director Tim Williams wrote in a memo to the City Council.
The policy will also “provide a more equitable framework for the use of colored lights, since it is infeasible and inadvisable to allow every lighting request made from private or nonprofit groups,” Williams wrote.
Last year, the City Council asked the Friends of the Astoria Column, a nonprofit responsible for the preservation and stewardship of the column, to develop a new lighting policy.
City Councilor Roger Rocka said Monday that the policy change in no way suggests city leaders don’t support the causes for which the Column was once lit.
But he and other councilors worried about the “slippery slope” of having city leaders chose each year which causes would receive recognition.
The Column has been lit in recognition of breast cancer awareness, sexual assault awareness, child abuse awareness and during local Pride celebrations.
The new policy coincides with the installation of a new LED lighting system, which offers a variety of lighting effects and colors controlled by computer. Under the new policy, the Column will be lit for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Astoria’s Birthday ( April 12), Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, the Astoria Regatta, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The Friends of the Astoria Column also included the possibility of lighting the Column for “fun days” that would not be associated with any causes.
Rosemary Johnson, a former city planner, speaking as a citizen, recommended the City Council also add the annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival to the list. She asked if the council considered the celebration of the area’s Scandinavian heritage an important Astoria-specific event.
“I suspect it would be in the eyes of many people,” Mayor Bruce Jones agreed.
