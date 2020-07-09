Gathered Bakeshop and Market has opened in Astoria, offering a variety of groceries, locally based produce and a selection of baked goods.
After a soft opening last week, owners Sarah Woods and Andy Eddy officially opened the market at 12th and Exchange streets on Wednesday. They have hopes of doing a grand opening celebration sometime in the fall.
The store’s shelves are stocked with essential grocery items, along with some hand-picked favorites, like their tea selection. Their produce items come from Spring Up Farm, Kingfisher Farms and Lana’s Conscious Farm.
Downtown needed a new grocery store after the Astoria Co+op moved to the Mill Pond neighborhood, the owners said.
They began building the store in late January, hoping for a mid-May opening, but their timeline was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Previously a baker in Bellingham, Washington, Woods offers a menu of cakes, dessert bars and pastries made from organic and locally sourced ingredients. Many of the sweets are decorated with edible flowers from 46 North Farm.
Half of the baked goods are gluten free, with some vegan options available.
The flour in Woods’ macarons is made from organic hazelnuts grown in Multnomah County, rather than almond flour, which is traditionally used for macarons.
For customers with dietary requirements other than gluten free or dairy free, they offer personalized orders for items such as cakes.
The store is open Wednesday through Sunday. Seating inside is very limited because of virus restrictions and precautions.
