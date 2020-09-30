WARRENTON — Over time, the bus stop in front of Wauna Federal Credit Union has become one of the most popular in Clatsop County, providing the jumping-off point for shoppers going to and from the North Coast Retail Center.
But the bus stop is but a bench and a sign along U.S. Highway 101, without shelter, that can leave many a rider waiting in the wind and rain.
The Sunset Empire Transportation District is pursuing a grant with partners in the Northwest Oregon Transit Alliance to spend more than $1 million in new statewide transit taxes on five new bus stops, including one for more than $250,000 at the retail center.
The stops would be paid for by the 0.1% payroll tax approved by the state Legislature in 2017 to help finance mass transit improvements. The transit alliance must finish designing the five proposed stops and submit the joint application by early November.
Jeff Hazen, the executive director of the transit district, recently went before the Warrenton City Commission to get a letter of support.
“That’s a really lonely bench that’s kind of sad and pathetic-looking out there, especially with our weather,” Hazen told commissioners.
The new stop, which Hazen estimates could cost between $250,000 and $300,000, would include a dedicated pullout for buses, a large shelter, bike racks and a repair station with pressurized air and basic tools.
Hazen described it as an investment in the viability of Sunset Empire to potential new riders.
“People can see our buses, but our buses have been there for 20 years now, and some people don’t even see them,” he said. “But if you’ve got a fixed bus stop that’s been built out, I think that brings that visibility up quite a bit, especially if you have the amenities.”
Improving transit
The alliance, which covers Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Lincoln and Benton counties, was formed in 2012 through a U.S. Department of Energy grant to better coordinate bus service and take cars off highways.
Over the years, the bus providers in the alliance have synchronized their schedules, websites and other policies to make riding and planning carless trips throughout the region more seamless. The grant for new bus stops is the alliance’s first request for construction money from the new transit tax.
Doug Pilant, the general manager of Tillamook County Transportation District and chairman of the alliance, said the group hopes to have an approved grant from the Oregon Transportation Commission by July, followed by a two-year period in which to build the stops.
“If we’re successful in getting this grant and complete all the projects in the next couple of years, then that would position us to … continue seeking funding to developing other stops in the region,” he said.
Last year, the alliance completed a transit access study identifying 24 stops of varying bustle in the five-county region that needed improvements.
Hazen identified four Clatsop County stops in need of the most attention: the lonely bench at the North Coast Retail Center; a heavily trafficked bus shelter at Avenue A and Highway 101 in Seaside; a stop along Highway 101 in front of Gearhart Bowl & Fultano’s Pizza; and another at the corner of U.S. Highway 30 and Hillcrest Loop Road in Knappa.
“We’ll pick off one at a time,” Hazen said. “We’ll look at the other ones every two years before the (legislative) biennium, and that’s where we’re at now, looking at what we can afford to do servicewise and then in capital improvements.”
Pandemic impact
The grant application comes on the heels of $861,000 that Sunset Empire received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to fund the purchase of a refurbished bus and the operation of two buses overall to offset the impacts of the pandemic on capacity.
The transit district had been expanding service and experiencing a surge in ridership before the pandemic kept people at home and limited buses to less than half the usual capacity. Ridership has gone down as much as 30% as a result.
Sunset Empire’s route along Highway 101 runs about every 49 minutes, which Hazen said is fairly impressive for a rural transit agency. The coronavirus relief funds will pay to increase the frequency of buses into 2023.
“We’ll have almost frequency every 20 minutes. We’ll knock that 49 minutes down to maybe 24 minutes frequency. So it’ll just give more people more opportunities to plan their trip better.
“For a rural agency to plan on route 101, where there are a lot of miles between Astoria and Seaside, that’s unheard of, to have less than hourly or 49 minutes now. It’s totally different than being in an urban area where you see a bus every few minutes.”
