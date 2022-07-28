Elisabeth Adams, the owner of Wild Roots Movement & Massage downtown, announced she will run for the Astoria City Council in the November election.
Adams, a licensed massage therapist and group fitness instructor, will campaign for the downtown Ward 3 seat held by City Councilor Joan Herman. Herman has chosen not to seek a second, four-year term.
Earlier this week, Jennifer Crockett, the executive director of the Liberty Theatre, who was the first to announce her candidacy for Ward 3, withdrew from the race, citing family matters.
Adams grew up in the area and graduated from Knappa High School. She said she had considered running for months and that public service is something she always wanted to pursue.
Like many other downtown business owners, Adams said the coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges, from the government restrictions to contain the virus to the lack of housing options and the increased visibility of homelessness.
She said she became reliant on communication from the city and Clatsop County and over time became increasingly more engaged. She eventually found herself reading meeting minutes in the evenings.
"That's a sign that maybe it's time to jump in," Adams said with a laugh.
Adams has operated her studio on Commercial Street for the past five years.
Prior to opening the business, she spent eight years as the mobility manager at Sunset Empire Transportation District, which she said included advocacy work with mobility and transportation for special populations.
Before that she worked for the Clatsop County Public Health Department in various roles.
In her spare time, Adams spent a decade volunteering for La Leche League, an international nonprofit that organizes advocacy, education and training related to breastfeeding. She also spent 10 years serving on the board of Coastal Family Health Center in Astoria after joining as a founding member.
Adams characterized all her work over the years as advocacy. She sees service on the City Council as yet another way to give back.
"Astoria is so interesting," Adams said. "It just has this magic about it that is so special. And that's why everybody wants to live here. That's why everybody wants to have a business here and work here and be here is because there is something incredibly magical and special about this place.
"It really is so charming. The community is so awesome. I couldn't think of a better place to be with my children. So I'm really excited to have the opportunity to try to maybe give back in a different way."
After seeing Astoria as a teenager with a father who was a longshoreman to now having three daughters of her own, Adams said she has seen a lot of changes.
She has taken an interest in commerce and understanding how it has changed and shifted over time.
"I've always been interested in just how this town has survived through the changes of commerce," she said. "It's been really awesome to see where we are now."
However, Adams said there is more work that needs to be done to address housing and homelessness.
"The reality is, is our community is houseless and housed people," she said. "That's what our community is, and we really need to figure out how to do better. We really can do better on both ends — like for both parties — we can really be better to each other and more respectful. And we need to find a way to get there."
When asked whether she would have supported the failed workforce housing proposal at Heritage Square, Adams said she likely would not have voted in favor of moving forward.
"I think the need for public spaces would potentially have outweighed," she said. "That doesn't mean that I'm not incredibly concerned that we don't have workforce housing. I think that I just wasn't so sure that that was the place for it."
Along with Ward 3, terms are also expiring for the mayor and Ward 1, which covers part of the Port of Astoria, Uniontown and the western edge of downtown.
Mayor Bruce Jones and City Councilor Roger Rocka, who represents Ward 1, have indicated they do not plan to seek reelection in November.
Sean Fitzpatrick, who owns Wecoma Partners and serves on the Astoria Planning Commission, plans to run for mayor.
The election filing period opened on June 1 and extends through Aug. 30.