Elisabeth Adams, the owner of Wild Roots Movement & Massage downtown, announced she will run for the Astoria City Council in the November election. 

Adams, a licensed massage therapist and group fitness instructor, will campaign for the downtown Ward 3 seat held by City Councilor Joan Herman. Herman has chosen not to seek a second, four-year term.

