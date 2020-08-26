A flood of new candidates filed for open seats on the Astoria City Council and Warrenton City Commission in the November election.
In Astoria, five applied to replace City Councilor Jessamyn Grace West representing the east side of town. In Warrenton, three candidates have filed to replace City Commissioner Pam Ackley in Position 1.
Ward 4 includes Uppertown, Alderbrook, Emerald Heights and Tongue Point. West, appointed last year to replace Bruce Jones after he was elected mayor, recently announced she would not run for election because of time constraints with her work.
None of the candidates in Astoria have any prior government experience. All have differing backgrounds.
Tom Hilton owns Hanthorn Crab Co. on Pier 39. He filed for the position around the same time as his friend and landlord, Pier 39 owner Floyd Holcom, who will challenge City Councilor Tom Brownson to represent Uniontown and the South Slope in Ward 2.
Hilton grew up in Astoria and has worked as a longshoreman, commercial fisherman, a food safety engineer and with Travel Oregon, the state’s marketing agency. He is an artist and photographer who is involved in the FisherPoets Gathering.
Lisa Morley is an Alderbrook resident who led the creation of the Friends of Birch Field and Park after the city considered selling some properties. She is a safety consultant through Dekra Insight.
Joshua Conklin grew up in Astoria, works at Costco and was previously with the Commodore and Norblad hotels. He attended Clatsop Community College, working on initiatives to improve sustainability and create a tobacco-free campus. He has also volunteered with The Harbor, an advocacy group for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and was a member of the steering committee for the Lower Columbia Q Center. He has also become well-known through his drag persona, “Ginger Vitus.”
With all the outside development interest in Astoria, Conklin said, he became nervous about who would apply for West’s seat on the City Council. Conklin sees himself as a representative of the working class.
“I just didn’t want the wrong person to get in to make a decision that would impact Astoria for a lifetime,” he said. “That was kind of my main motivation.”
Brook Boden is from Houston but has lived in Oregon since 1975 and moved from the Portland area to the Emerald Heights Apartments in Astoria three years ago. She has taught around the world in special education and is in the process of retiring. She has experience as a social worker, a Rotarian and as a volunteer with chambers of commerce and visitors associations.
Boden said a friend and fellow volunteer at KMUN Coast Community Radio encouraged her to apply. “I feel like I have a perspective of all different lifestyles that might keep me a little more open,” she said.
Heather Kelez works remotely as director of support for DigitalPour, a company specializing in online draft beer menus for bars and restaurants, and moved to Astoria in April during the coronavirus pandemic. Kelez said she has been trying to become involved locally as a volunteer, inquiring about being a theater usher and training to be a court-appointed special advocate. She said a reduced work schedule gave her the time to try local government, an area where she has long wanted to get involved.
“I can bring a younger, kind and honest perspective to the council,” she said in an email. “I spent the weekend walking around my ward and met with a couple dozen neighbors, most of whom expressed wanting to feel their voice is heard on the council. I can promise that I will set aside my gut notion on any proposal brought up in council and take the time to hear the differing viewpoints from our residents to help make the most informed, well-intentioned decisions for all.”
A race in Warrenton
In Warrenton, City Commissioner Tom Dyer, a retired state trooper, and Commissioner Mark Baldwin, a building contractor, are running unopposed for Position 3 and Position 2.
Ackley, a real estate broker with Windermere Realty Trust, was appointed in 2015 to Position 1 to fill a vacancy and was elected to a four-year term in 2016. She chose not to run again to focus on her work.
One of the candidates to replace her is Brandon Williams, a building contractor. He has served as a precinct committeeman and former vice chairman and secretary of the Clatsop County Republican Party.
Gerald Poe, a Hammond resident and merchant sailor who works on ferries with the Washington State Department of Transportation, has served on the city’s Urban Renewal Advisory Board, budget committee and a committee for the Hammond Marina.
The third candidate to replace Ackley is Allen Berry, a retired electrician who lives in Hammond. Berry had initially shown interest in running against Dyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.