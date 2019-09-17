Suraj Bathija and his parents waited patiently in the rain for the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park to open on Tuesday morning. They didn’t have to be there for hours, but in their excitement, they even beat some rangers to the park. Their eagerness came from the day's celebration — a milestone 10 years in the making.
By the time they left Tuesday afternoon, Bathija's mother and father, Jyothi and Prakash, were U.S. citizens.
The couple was born in India, but moved to the U.S. a decade ago.
“We wanted to be here in the U.S. because we love this country,” Prakash Bathija said after the ceremony.
“I am very happy,” Jyothi Bathija said as she clung to her certificate of citizenship and a small American flag.
New citizens and their families gathered at Lewis and Clark on Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. A special naturalization ceremony awarded 28 people from 12 countries U.S. citizenship and featured a traditional volley fire of five muskets to seal the celebration.
The ceremony was one of more than 300 that will take place throughout the country this week, during which more than 34,000 people will become U.S. citizens.
Lan Jackson was the last person to receive her citizenship certificate at Lewis and Clark. After her name was called, she held up the paper and flashed a beaming smile at her son, who had maneuvered to the front of the ceremony to take her picture. Her daughter-in-law crouched at the back of the room to record the moment, and her husband stood and cheered loudly from the side.
Jackson was born in Vietnam, but has lived in the United States for more than 40 years. Her husband and three children drove hours to celebrate with her.
“I’m very happy, and they’re very happy too,” she said through giddy laughter afterward. “It means a lot to me.”
Families from around the world watched as their siblings, parents, partners and children put their right hands in the air and took the oath of allegiance, officially declaring their support to the country.
The ceremony marks the end of an extensive, 10-step naturalization process that can take years, even decades, to complete, according to K. Quinn Andrus, Portland’s community relations officer for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
“It’s deeply meaningful,” she said. “Everybody’s story is different — they’ve all had their hurdles.”
Among other qualifications, the process requires candidates to demonstrate basic English skills, complete a personal interview and pass the naturalization test.
A number of the new citizens claimed that Tuesday will change their lives, but for some, it’s about more than just them.
Children squirmed in their seats during the ceremony, eager to run through the rainy forest waiting for them outside. By the time they finally got out to play, many of those children had become citizens as well, thanks to the dedication of their parents.
Sarah Garcia, 10, celebrated with her family after her father, Manuel, took the oath.
“He works hard,” she said through bites of red, white and blue cake, “but he always finds time to play with us.”
Citizenship has been a goal of her father’s since he was a young boy in Mexico, where his grandmother taught him English and shared stories of her childhood in the U.S. Now, both of his daughters hold U.S. citizenship.
“I’m proud that I’m going to be able to provide a better life for them,” Manuel Garcia said.
The celebration took place at historic Fort Clatsop, near the end of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s 3,700 mile journey west.
“Today, here you are, standing where Lewis and Clark realized this American moment, and you are about to realize your American moment,” Jill Harding, the park's chief of visitor services, said during the ceremony. “And many of you have traveled much further than Lewis and Clark did.”
Tijo and Anitha Mannoor’s journey from India was more than twice as long as the historic expedition. The couple has three children who were born in the United States. On Tuesday, Tijo Mannoor took the oath and became the final member of his family to gain U.S. citizenship.
“We are excited and looking forward,” he said as his children took turns waving an American flag above their heads.
“I realized, coming here, the best thing about this country is the freedom,” Anitha Mannoor said. “The freedom to do what you believe in, what you strive for, all those things. I hope I can make my kids understand that, how precious that is.”
