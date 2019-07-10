Clatsop County commissioners have hired a new county manager.
Don Bohn, the assistant county administrator for Washington County, will start on Sept. 16.
Monica Steele, the county’s budget director, has served as interim county manager since Cameron Moore retired last year. She will remain in the role until Bohn takes over.
Bohn and the other finalist — Dan Chandler, the assistant county administrator for Clackamas County — attended public meet-and-greet events Monday and rotated between three panels made up of residents, county staff and county commissioners.
Commissioners met privately in executive session on Tuesday to discuss the hire.
“We took into account everyone’s input and I don’t think there was one deciding factor, but the fact that he already has homes here, one in Astoria and one in Naselle, and that he wants to stay here for a long time, that was a big plus,” Sarah Nebeker, the commission's chairwoman, said.
Bohn moved to Oregon from Colorado and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Pacific University in Forest Grove and a master’s degree in public administration from Lewis & Clark College in Portland.
Bohn has worked for Washington County for 28 years. He started as a management intern and eventually became the assistant county administrator, overseeing human resources for a workforce of 2,200 in finance, information technology, emergency management and other departments.
Some of his accomplishments include winning voter approval of a $77 million bond measure for emergency communications infrastructure. He also developed employee work groups to focus on capital improvements, and equity, inclusion and diversity teams.
“I’m excited to join the Clatsop County team, and excited about the work we’re going to do together,” Bohn said in a statement. “The beautiful thing with Washington County is that it’s a very dynamic organization with a lot of changes and challenges, and Clatsop County is the same way.”
Bohn’s wife, Stacee Larson, was born and raised in the region and still has family in Naselle, Washington. They also have a second home in Astoria they visit often.
Bohn is the county's 10th manager over the past two decades. Moore, hired in 2016, retired after clashes with some on the county commission.
“We are hopeful that this will create more stability, that he will stay longer because of his ties to the area ... and commitment to the area,” Nebeker said.
