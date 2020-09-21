An Astoria native ended his tour as the commander of U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307.
Cmdr. Karl Hellberg was replaced on Saturday by Cmdr. Gregory Rogers at a ceremony in Clearwater, Florida.
Hellberg led the 160-person command during a deployment to distribute food to victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, while providing security for search and rescue crews from the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Under his leadership, the reserve unit earned the Pacific Area Exceptional Readiness Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.