A newly-elected Clatsop Community College board member has died, creating a vacancy on the seven-member board.
Suzanne Iverson, a former college employee, ran a successful campaign against incumbent David Zunkel in the May election as part of a trio of candidates looking to address an enrollment decline and computer software issues at the college.
Family friends informed the college that Iverson had died but did not provide more details. College leaders announced Tuesday they would seek someone to replace her in the next month.
“She was well respected by many at the college and in the community and her leadership will be missed,” college representatives said in a statement announcing Iverson’s death. “We give our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones in this difficult time.”
Iverson’s family could not be reached for comment.
Iverson had missed her swearing-in ceremony and first public meeting as a board member in July because of discomfort tied to a car accident. As a result, she was never officially sworn in as a board member.
Iverson started working at the college in 1987 in community classes and workforce training. She retired in 2003 but returned a couple of years later to work as a contractor. Her two daughters received their associate degrees at the college.
“I guess my heart has always been at the community college,” she told The Astorian earlier this year.
Iverson and her husband had operated horse stables and an indoor riding arena at their Miles Crossing property for years, offering lessons and working with Special Olympics participants. They sold the property in the early 2000s, hoping it could lead to commercial development that would boost economic development in the county.
In May, Iverson decided to try to return to the college, this time as an elected official. She successfully ran against Zunkel, a retired physician, at the urging of board member Tim Lyman. The Zone 3, Position 6 seat she won covers an area that includes parts of Cannon Beach, Seaside, Gearhart, Arch Cape, Warrenton, the Clatsop Plains, the Necanicum area south of Seaside and Stanley Acres north of Seaside.
Iverson shared Lyman’s concerns about a drop in enrollment and ongoing issues with management software. She also believed the college could be doing more to engage with the community and businesses to expand training opportunities for the local workforce.
The college board had planned to hold a retreat and board training during a meeting on Tuesday, but had to reschedule due to a surge in local coronavirus cases.
The vacancy, as sad as it is, will give the board a chance to get a new board member in place before the rescheduled training and retreat, Rosemary Baker-Monaghan, the board chairwoman, said Tuesday.
The college will accept applications for the vacant Zone 3 seat through Aug. 31. Anyone interested in applying is asked to submit a letter of interest for the position, along with a resume listing relevant experience. Applicants must be registered voters within Zone 3 and need to have been a resident within the district for one year ahead of their appointment.
The college board will review applications and arrange interviews in September.