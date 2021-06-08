A change of command ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert was held Friday outside of the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria.
Cmdr. Matthew Kolodica replaced Cmdr. Tyson Scofield as the Alert’s commanding officer.
“It has been a privilege to lead the Alert crew over the last two years,” Scofield said. “Despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic, maintenance on a 52-year-old cutter, or the stormy conditions of the Pacific Northwest, this crew continuously rose to occasion to safely and successfully execute our missions.”
Scofield will report to the Eisenhower School of National Security and Resource Strategy in Washington, D.C.
Kolodica moved from the Coast Guard’s Maritime Force Protection program office in Washington, D.C.