Clatsop County reported a man living in the northern part of the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The man is in his 70s and was reportedly self-quarantining at home.
The county has recorded 50 cases since March 23. Forty-six have recovered and the others are convalescing at home, according to the county.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 9,294 cases and 209 deaths from the virus statewide as of Thursday morning.
The health authority tracked 2,487 test results in Clatsop County, including 49 of the positive cases.
