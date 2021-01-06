Courtney Bangs and John Toyooka were sworn in Tuesday as Clatsop County commissioners.
Bangs, a Knappa preschool teacher, represents District 4, which covers eastern Astoria to Westport. She defeated Kathleen Sullivan in the May election.
Toyooka, a manager at Lum's Auto Center, represents District 2, which includes Gearhart, Clatsop Plains and portions of Seaside and Warrenton. He defeated Sarah Nebeker in May.
Sheriff Matt Phillips was sworn in on Monday at the Clatsop County Courthouse.
Phillips has served as interim sheriff since January 2020. He was unopposed for election.
