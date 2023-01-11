New design plans for the expansion of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex near downtown, will go back before Astoria's Historic Landmarks Commission later this month.
After reviewing the initial design for the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority’s new four-story, 50-unit apartment complex in late December, the commission asked for alternate plans for the windows and exterior material of the building.
The Owens II, which was awarded key state funding in August, will mirror the building on 15th and Exchange streets, serving low-income seniors and people with disabilities.
Critics of the initial design said the proposed rusted metal siding made the building look industrial — a mismatch with the surrounding historic residential neighborhood.
The new design incorporates several changes, including a different window configuration and new siding that more closely reflects adjacent designs.
The seven-member Historic Landmarks Commission will review the new plans on Jan. 24. If the design is approved, the project team can proceed to apply for building and engineering permits.
Elissa Gertler, the executive director of the housing authority, reviewed the new design with the agency's board during a meeting last week.
"It is safe to say that the design was not universally supported," she said. "But I would say that the Historic Landmarks Commission gave us excellent constructive feedback about how to evolve the design in such a way that it is more compatible with really each of the areas that it touches."
The new design includes a textured, dark olive-colored cement siding with wood accents and large windows. Gertler noted that having wood siding on the entire building, as was recommended by some, would be challenging for the housing authority to maintain and manage over time.
There is also a bigger overhang and a darker roof so the solar panels blend in better, she said. The design also incorporates the historic brick foundation wall on Duane Street.
Clatsop County Commissioner Pamela Wev, who sits on the board of the housing authority, favored the new design. She said she did not like the original rustic siding and expected to hear negative feedback.
"One of the things I'm happiest about is that the architects have really responded," Wev said. "And they have responded quickly over the holidays, which is quite an amazing thing for anybody. And I'm really pleased about going back to them with this."
Gertler also addressed the concerns from neighboring property owners.
"I think we know that building in downtown Astoria is going to be a big deal," she said. "So even when we get past Historic Landmarks Commission, we still have a lot of conversations with the adjacent neighbors about parking and construction and staging. And we plan in the spring, once we get through this process, to have another neighborhood meeting, and sort of engage folks in the conversation about what it's going to mean as we head toward construction in the summertime."
During the Historic Landmarks Commission meeting in December, three property owners across the street from where the Owens II would be built shared concerns individually and through an attorney about the potential for new construction to jeopardize the stability of their land.
"Everything we're building is allowed by city of Astoria code," Gertler said. "So it is the city of Astoria that is allowing us to build this. Nonetheless, I do believe that these residents have real issues with their properties. And whether it's our building or any other building that gets built in that vicinity, this is a real concern for these property owners."
She said the housing authority is working with Tualatin-based LMC Construction, which is experienced in tight urban construction areas. She said the project team has done geotechnical work, has discussed methods to minimize geotechnical disruption and is working with city engineers.
"I think we're doing everything we need to do the right way," Gertler said. "We want to be a good neighbor today, and we want to be a good neighbor for the next series of decades.
"It is important that this building is something that the people of Astoria think is a good thing. It's an affordable housing project. We are serving people who need it in Astoria."