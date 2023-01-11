Owens Adair Expansion

A new mockup of the Owens-Adair expansion. Astoria’s Historic Landmarks Commission had concerns about the style of a previous design.

New design plans for the expansion of the Owens-Adair, an affordable housing complex near downtown, will go back before Astoria's Historic Landmarks Commission later this month. 

After reviewing the initial design for the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority’s new four-story, 50-unit apartment complex in late December, the commission asked for alternate plans for the windows and exterior material of the building.

The expansion of the Owens-Adair apartment complex would serve low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.