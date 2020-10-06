Clatsop County is inviting residents with amateur radio licenses to set up a neighborhood radio network in their area in preparation for an emergency.
The new project by Clatsop County Auxiliary Communications is to increase amateur capability throughout the region. It will link all areas in the county to emergency services during power and cell tower outages.
Amateur radio operators, also known as "Hams," can set up a network and learn how to share information during an emergency.
Anyone interested in becoming licensed or obtaining additional training are asked to contact the Clatsop County Auxiliary Communications leader, Mike Brumfield, at ComL@clatsopauxcomm.org or sign up online at www.clatsopauxcomm.org to be connected with a coordinator in their area.
