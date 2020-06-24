Oregon used paintball guns to discourage nesting on the Astoria Bridge this spring ahead of an inspection of the massive structure. Loudspeakers still routinely blast eagle screams.
But the double-crested cormorants don’t seem to care.
In a video shot by the Oregon Department of Transportation, it’s birds all the way down. Nests full of eggs are everywhere on the steel supports.
The number of cormorants nesting on the bridge has increased steadily since hazing of a double-crested cormorant colony on nearby East Sand Island by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began several years ago. The federal agency shot adult double-crested cormorants and destroyed nests to protect runs of threatened and endangered young salmon.
Last year, a state biologist counted as many as 8,600 individual birds on the bridge during one May evening.
Accumulated guano and a proliferation of nests have made it tricky for inspectors to see what they need to examine in order to complete federally required bridge inspections. The problem has only grown this year, said Lou Torres, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation.
He is not sure what the state’s long-term plan will be to deal with the birds’ seasonal takeover of the bridge — or if they will need anything beyond a standard depredation permit issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to haze the birds and remove nests if necessary.
The department is working with state fish and wildlife staff to look at bird hazing strategies ahead of painting work scheduled to begin in 2021 and 2022.
Meanwhile, a proposed federal rule could widen the scope for state and tribal wildlife agencies across the nation to kill double-crested cormorants. The rule, out for public comment through July 20, proposes a new permit option for managing the fish-eating birds.
This new permit would allow state or tribal wildlife management agencies to kill double-crested cormorants in areas under their jurisdiction where it might have been prohibited or limited before. Agencies will need to demonstrate that they tried other, nonlethal methods first.
By authorizing management activities at the state or tribal level, the new permit will allow these groups to respond quickly to cormorant-related complaints.
According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, the permit would be issued to address cormorant populations that are having an impact on aquaculture facilities, including hatcheries, or state or tribal-owned properties and assets. The permit could also be issued if the birds threaten health and human safety, or are in conflict with threatened or endangered fish.
When the Army Corps laid out a plan to significantly reduce the number of double-crested cormorants nesting on East Sand Island by shooting adults and destroying nests and eggs, they argued the birds were eating too many endangered and threatened salmon. Other groups challenged this conclusion, as well as the killing of the birds, including researchers who had studied the colony.
Portland Audubon, which opposed the East Sand Island management plan, is also against the new proposed rule.
“Make no mistake,” the organization wrote on its website Tuesday, urging people to submit comments to the Fish and Wildlife Service, “this proposal is ecologically destructive, inhumane and will result in the needless slaughter of tens of thousands of cormorants in the United States.”
They argue that expanding lethal management guidelines could plunge the Western population into decline.
“It perpetuates a disgraceful history of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service caving to the demands of commercial and industrial interests who would scapegoat cormorants for fish declines rather than address the root causes such as the Columbia River hydropower system,” the organization concluded.
Under the new rule, tribal and state agencies could take up to 123,157 cormorants nationally each year. The rule would allow just under 9,000 double-crested cormorants to be taken from populations west of the Rocky Mountains.
In an analysis of double-crested cormorant populations, the Fish and Wildlife Service concluded it could allow a take of more than 163,000 birds nationally, but recommended a more conservative number.
”Importantly, reducing the abundance of double-crested cormorants is not the goal of the service or this proposed management action,” the agency stated in the proposed rule document. “Reducing their overall abundance does not guarantee that conflicts in specific areas will decrease.”
The agency expects the new permit will lead to more aggressive management in some places. The number of cormorants in some areas could go down as a result, but, the agency added, “regional continental populations will be managed at sustainable levels, albeit at somewhat reduced abundances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.